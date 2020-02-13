Radiothon 2020: Without U, There’s No WJCU

With 50 years under our belt, WJCU continues to serve the community with commercial free radio and this year during our annual Radiothon, we are paying homage to YOU, because we know we Without U, There’s No WJCU! Show us some love between Friday, Feb. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 23 as we hope to reach our fundraising goal of $50,000 and keep operations running for years to come.

As always there are two ways to donate. You can either give us a call at 216-397-4438 and one of our live in-studio hosts will fill out the donation form for you, or you can do it yourself online at WJCU.org.

As always, we’re offering a number of WJCU branded premiums to say THANKS for your support. This year’s list of premiums includes:

$25: Bottle Opener or Reusable Tote Bag

$40: $10 Merchant of the Day Gift Card (The Heights)*

$40: DJ Special (Genre Show)*

$50: Bottle Opener and Reusable Tote Bag

$60: 2020 Radiothon T-shirt

$90: WJCU 1/4 Zip

$100: Guest DJ*

*Call in Only Premiums

You’ll notice our Merchant of the day premium returns this year, with a new addition…Biggby Coffee, which just opened last month out in front of John Carroll’s campus joins the fold this year! The full list of merchants includes: Biggby Coffee (Monday), Pizzazz on the Circle (Tuesday), Ben and Jerry’s (Wednesday), Swensons (Thursday) and Melt (Friday). To receive a $10 gift card to one of these local eateries all you have to do is call in and make a pledge of $40 during The Heights on that merchant’s assigned day.

We appreciate the kind donations from all five merchants during Radiothon 2020. Their presence and continued support during our annual fundraiser is a special addition to our premium list each and every year.

If you’re someone who is new to, or unfamiliar with Radiothon head here for some Radiothon 101 to help get you up to speed on what it is.

Last but not least, THANK YOU in advance for your support during Radiothon 2020!