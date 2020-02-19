Radiothon 2020
Without U, There's No WJCU
  There's no us without U
Wednesday Heights Merchant of the Day: Ben and Jerry’s

TODAY: Donate $40 during The Heights to receive $10 to Ben and Jerry’s

Without U, There’s No WJCU so on WEDNESDAY ONLY with a $40 donation you’ll receive $10 gift card to Ben and Jerry’s, located on John Carroll Blvd out in front of JCU’s campus!

For more information on Ben and Jerry’s click here. Call now at 216-397-4438 during the Heights (6 am-6 pm) and donate $40 to Radiothon in order to receive the $10 gift card to Ben and Jerry’s. Thank you in advance for your support. We wouldn’t be here without you!

 

WJCU-2: JCU Women's Basketball vs. Ohio Northern

WJCU: The Heights After Hours
Adult Album Alternative and Community News
Indie Heat of Da Nite

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
@2 am Fresh Mix of Independent Music

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News