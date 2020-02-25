Cheer on the Blue Streaks in the OAC Tournament

We’ve got you covered as the John Carroll Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams chase an OAC title this week. After a historic season, the women begin the tournament as the No. 2 overall seed in the conference tournament, while the men enter postseason play as the 3 seed.

The tournament begins on Tuesday night inside the friendly confines of the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center with the JCU women hosting Wilmington at 6 pm, followed by the men hosting Capital at 8 pm both looking to punch a ticket to the OAC semifinals. Our sports team will cover both games on Tuesday night with the women’s game airing on the WJCU-2 livestream and the men’s contest on the FM signal.

Coverage will continue to throughout each team’s run to Saturday’s championship game with future games likely to air on the FM the rest of the way. Below you will find a glimpse of what the broadcast schedule could look like the rest of the way. Note that games broadcast on the FM will preempt the shows airing during the same time. Go Streaks!

Women’s OAC Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Feb. 25 – 6 pm … Wilmington vs. John Carroll on WJCU-2 – W, 79-67

Men’s OAC Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Feb. 25 – 8 pm … Capital vs. John Carroll on WJCU, 88.7 FM – W, 84-54

Women’s OAC Semifinal: Thursday, Feb. 27 – 7 pm … Ohio Northern vs. John Carroll on WJCU, 88.7 FM

*Women’s OAC Final: Saturday Feb. 29, TBA … John Carroll vs/@ TBA on WJCU, 88.7 FM

*Men’s OAC Final: Saturday Feb. 29, TBA … John Carroll vs/@ TBA on WJCU, 88.7 FM

*Games are not guaranteed to be played or called and subject to change