Thanks for your support during Radiothon 2020!

From the bottom of our heart, THANK YOU for your support during Radiothon 2020!

As this year’s theme highlighted, without U, there is no WJCU. We rely on your donations and support during Radiothon to be able to function each and every year. We’re grateful for the last 50 years that you’ve shown your support for local college radio truly can’t thank you enough for pledging your support again in 2020.

Please remember, if you made a check donation, you’ll want to get it in the mail no later than Friday, March 6 so that we can send you a thank you letter of receipt along with any premiums you may have requested.

Checks should be made payable to WJCU and mailed to 1 John Carroll Blvd. University Heights, OH 44118. You should expect any premiums to arrive sometime after Sunday, March 22nd.

If you have any questions concerning your Radiothon donation, give us a call at 216-397-4437 or e-mail our operations manager Spencer German at sgerman (Email: sgerman -*AT*- jcu.edu ).

Once again, thank you for your support during Radiothon 2020. Without U, there’s no WJCU! We look forward to sharing many more years together.