Tune in Tuesday for the 24th annual Irish Music Marathon!

With concerns over the spread of Covid-19, the St. Patrick’s Day festivities throughout Northeast Ohio and Cleveland have been canceled but here at WJCU the festivities must go on!  For a 24th straight year, WJCU will be your St. Patrick’s Day party headquarters with our annual Irish Music Marathon, hosted by Greg from the I, IV, V, Michelle from Red’s Ramblin Road and Aunt Jill. That trio will cover the first 16 hours of our Irish Music programming from 6 am to 10 pm on Tuesday, March 17 before handing things over to Bill Peters, host of Metal on Metal, to finish out the evening with two hours of Irish rock and metal.

That’s 18 TOTAL HOURS St. Patrick’s Day music! So wake up and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with WJCU 88.7 FM as we hope to keep the celebration rolling.

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Colin Meloy I Know Very Well How I Got My Name @5:46
Kind of Like Spitting Dostoyevsky Gets Mugged Outside a Donut Shop in Jersey @5:44
Tilly and the Wall Rainbows in the Dark @5:39
Sigur Ros Gobbledigook @5:36
Clinic The Witch @5:33
Built to Spill Car @5:30
Dismemberment Plan life of possibilities @5:26
MGMT Kids (Radio Mix) @5:22
The Hold Steady Your Little Hoodrat Friend @5:17
Beaten Awake Browns Town @5:15
The Arcade Fire (Antichrist Television Blues) @5:09
The Long Winters It'll Be a Breeze @5:06

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News

With Good Reason

Listeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion with our ever curious host Sarah McConnell. From the controversies over slave reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always surprising, challenging and fun.
@12:30 pm w/Sarah McConnell - Literature, Science, Politics, History, Business