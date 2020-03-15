Tune in Tuesday for the 24th annual Irish Music Marathon!

With concerns over the spread of Covid-19, the St. Patrick’s Day festivities throughout Northeast Ohio and Cleveland have been canceled but here at WJCU the festivities must go on! For a 24th straight year, WJCU will be your St. Patrick’s Day party headquarters with our annual Irish Music Marathon, hosted by Greg from the I, IV, V, Michelle from Red’s Ramblin Road and Aunt Jill. That trio will cover the first 16 hours of our Irish Music programming from 6 am to 10 pm on Tuesday, March 17 before handing things over to Bill Peters, host of Metal on Metal, to finish out the evening with two hours of Irish rock and metal.

That’s 18 TOTAL HOURS St. Patrick’s Day music! So wake up and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with WJCU 88.7 FM as we hope to keep the celebration rolling.