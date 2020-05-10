Here’s what’s new with WJCU, this summer

As we continue to navigate through these uncertain and unprecedented times, our goal at WJCU remains to provide you a sense a normalcy with fresh, and entertaining content. With that goal in mind we are excited to unveil our 2020 Summer schedule!Headlined by the return of a fan favorite, Beautiful Mess Rebooted on Wednesday night’s, which rejoins the fold with a handful of new prerecorded and live shows, this summer is sure to keep the positive vibes rolling.So without further ado, here’s what’s new at WJCU!
New Shows
Monday, 10 pm – Midnight: Choons Tunes w/ Jane
Since we are not able to enjoy concerts in person together this summer, Choons will be bringing her favorite live recordings to the airwaves.
 
Tuesday, 1-2 am: Sax After Dark w/ Michelle
The theme is SMOOTH JAZZ. Something to unwind to, something quiet, serene, relaxing, easy to listen to, but by no means boring.

Wednesday, Midnight – 1 am: Living in Oblivion w/ Frank
The show concentrates on alternative 80′s, new wave and synthpop and anything that sounds like it belongs to that period.

Wednesday, 1-2 am: WJCU’s Album of the Week w/ Doc and others
It would be a one hour show featuring an album from many different genres but most likely somehow tied into rock.

Wednesday, 6-8 pm: Beautiful Mess Rebooted w/ Holly
Beautiful Mess returns to WJCU after a short hiatus as “Beautiful Mess: Rebooted”! The show will feature country, folk & bluegrass music from the 1960s to today and will share music from a variety of artists from Merle Haggard and Loretta Lynn to Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

Saturday, 1-3 pm: Music and Memories w/ Terry
Music and Memories was a show that was on in the past that had favorable appreciation. It features music from the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s with some history and caters to the audience because we encourage folks to call in with their requests and dedications.
 
Moving Shows
Tuesday, Midnight – 1 am: Lady Blue w/ Carole 
Wednesday, 10 pm – Midnight: Tenacious Twenties w/ Olivia Duggan
Thursday, 10 pm – Midnight: Not a Phase w/ Brandi Sutton
 
Departing Shows (for now at least)
Our Own Riot – Zach
Midnight Soundtrack – Karyn
Under Center/Sports – Kyle/Spencer

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News

The Best of Our Knowledge

Every day, faculty members at schools and universities throughout the world are making discoveries that shape our ways of thinking and redefine our understanding of today's knowledge-driven society. Since 1990, The Best of Our Knowledge has highlighted breakthroughs across disciplines and across the globe, putting you in touch with the men and women at the forefront of their fields. Each week this program examines some of the issues unique to college campuses, looks at the latest research, and invites commentary from experts and administrators from all levels of education.
@12:30 pm w/Bob Barrett - Education, Colleges, and Research