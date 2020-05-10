Here’s what’s new with WJCU, this summer

As we continue to navigate through these uncertain and unprecedented times, our goal at WJCU remains to provide you a sense a normalcy with fresh, and entertaining content. With that goal in mind we are excited to unveil our 2020 Summer schedule!Headlined by the return of a fan favorite, Beautiful Mess Rebooted on Wednesday night’s, which rejoins the fold with a handful of new prerecorded and live shows, this summer is sure to keep the positive vibes rolling.So without further ado, here’s what’s new at WJCU!

New Shows



Monday, 10 pm – Midnight: Choons Tunes w/ Jane

Since we are not able to enjoy concerts in person together this summer, Choons will be bringing her favorite live recordings to the airwaves.



Tuesday, 1-2 am: Sax After Dark w/ Michelle



The theme is SMOOTH JAZZ. Something to unwind to, something quiet, serene, relaxing, easy to listen to, but by no means boring.



Wednesday, Midnight – 1 am: Living in Oblivion w/ Frank

The show concentrates on alternative 80′s, new wave and synthpop and anything that sounds like it belongs to that period.



Wednesday, 1-2 am: WJCU’s Album of the Week w/ Doc and others

It would be a one hour show featuring an album from many different genres but most likely somehow tied into rock.



Wednesday, 6-8 pm: Beautiful Mess Rebooted w/ Holly

Beautiful Mess returns to WJCU after a short hiatus as “Beautiful Mess: Rebooted”! The show will feature country, folk & bluegrass music from the 1960s to today and will share music from a variety of artists from Merle Haggard and Loretta Lynn to Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.



Saturday, 1-3 pm: Music and Memories w/ Terry

Music and Memories was a show that was on in the past that had favorable appreciation. It features music from the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s with some history and caters to the audience because we encourage folks to call in with their requests and dedications.

Moving Shows

Tuesday, Midnight – 1 am: Lady Blue w/ Carole

Wednesday, 10 pm – Midnight: Tenacious Twenties w/ Olivia Duggan

Thursday, 10 pm – Midnight: Not a Phase w/ Brandi Sutton

Departing Shows (for now at least)

Our Own Riot – Zach

Midnight Soundtrack – Karyn

Under Center/Sports – Kyle/Spencer