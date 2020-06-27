Paying Tribute to Chris Wenzler

WJCU joins the entire John Carroll University community in mourning the loss of Chris Wenzler ’90, who led JCU’s Sports Information Department for more than 30 years. Chris was a tireless advocate for John Carroll University and its student athletes, but he was also a strong supporter of WJCU and a mentor to dozens of WJCU staff members.

Over the next few weeks, WJCU will pay tribute to Chris throughout our program schedule by airing memories of Chris from those who knew him, worked with him, and were impacted by him. To contribute your thoughts, call 216-302-8065 and leave a message of approximately 60 seconds or less. We will then play back those messages on the air during The Heights and other WJCU programming.

More information on the life and legacy of Chris Wenzler can be found on the JCU Athletic Department website.

When recording your message, please begin with your name and keep it to approximately 60 seconds.

