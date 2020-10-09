The Mixing Bored honors a lost friend Doc Dreyfuss

There is so much to say about Doc. He was in McKendree Spring in the late 60s & early 70s, they had 7 major label releases during this period. Beyond that he was always playing around Cleveland with the likes of Dave Morrison (harp) who also joined McKendree Spring live at the Beachland Ballroom; the Cletus Black Review; doc & the Rocket Scientists, etc, etc. A gifted musician but somehow an even better person, civil rights activist and all around great guy. Join doc from the Mixing Bored for an hour long tribute to the good Doc Dreyfuss on Friday Oct. 9th at 9:30 pm EDT.