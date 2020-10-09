The Mixing Bored honors a lost friend Doc Dreyfuss

Michael Doc Dreyfuss
There is so much to say about Doc.  He was in McKendree Spring in the late 60s & early 70s, they had 7 major label releases during this period.  Beyond that he was always playing around Cleveland with the likes of Dave Morrison (harp) who also joined McKendree Spring live at the Beachland Ballroom; the Cletus Black Review; doc & the Rocket Scientists, etc, etc.   A gifted musician but somehow an even better person, civil rights activist and all around great guy.  Join doc from the Mixing Bored for an hour long tribute to the good Doc Dreyfuss on Friday Oct. 9th at 9:30 pm EDT.

Lake Effect Reverb

Reverb drenched Instro surf music (not the Beach Boys) from around the world. Also some heavy rock. And the occasional scatterbrained rant.
Vive Le Rock

Vive Le Rock is a weekly two hour show that showcases a variety of rock and roll from the past, present, and future! From the 1950s through today, we cover the basics as well as countless subgenres like mod, psychedelia, garage, folk rock, prog, punk, new wave, power pop, hard rock, glitter, art rock, britpop, post-punk, and so on. It's like a history lesson without the homework, and it's all about the music. Tune in : Saturdays from 11am to 1pm. Turn on : 88.7 FM / wjcu.org. Rock out!
Music and Memories

Music and Memories features hit songs of the '40s, '50s, and '60s, from Big Band memories Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller to classic Top 40 oldies like Johnny Mathis, Dean Martin, Brenda Lee, and more. Oh, and don't forget those instrumentals performed by Billy Vaughn, Ray Conniff, and others. While listening to this great music, we try to share with you details about each song, including the artists who performed them. Join us for a relaxing afternoon of classic hits from the past. We encourage you to call in with requests and dedications!
