WJCU brings the Halloween spirit to you Oct. 28-30

WJCU has the programming you need to get into the Halloween spirit!

First, tune into The Heights, Wednesday, Oct. 28 – Friday, Oct. 30 to hear an assortment of scary and fun Halloween tracks. The number of spooky songs will increase gradually each day.

And if our killer playlist isn’t enough to get you, we’re also digging into the WJCU archives to air a radio adaptation of The Headless Horseman. This haunting, hour long tale will air twice on Friday, Oct. 30, first in the morning at 9 am, then again during your evening commute at 5 pm.

WJCU does Halloween right, so don’t be a ghoul. Tune in all week and get ready for the Halloween festivities!