WJCU and 48 Hour Virtual Music Fest to host Virtual Blizzard Bash: 48 Hours to Fight Hunger

WJCU and 48 Hour Virtual Music Fest are excited to announce WJCU’s Blizzard Bash: 48 Hours to Fight Hunger. Blizzard Bash will kick off on Friday, December 18 at 8:45 pm and run for 48 consecutive hours.

The virtual concert will bring together 48 artists from across generations including live musicians, artists, poets and more preforming every hour. Featured acts include Noon, Ray Flanagan, Michael McFarland, Meg & the Magnetosphere, Molly Andrews-Hinders, Angelle Sheridan, Jenna Fournier, Fiercely Serene and more.

Now in its tenth month, Cleveland’s 48 Hour Virtual Music Fest — created by musician and open mic host Meg Stepkathe — has become a focal point of pandemic performance and generosity recognized not only across Northeast Ohio, but across the country and globally.

Following the 48-hour fest on Monday, December 21 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., NEORocks! will kick off their Annual Holiday Radio Show on 88.7FM featuring recorded holiday songs from artists participating in the virtual live stream fest.

This virtual event comes at a perfect time for Hunger Network, as need for the nonprofit’s services has only grown during the pandemic. Since the onset of COVID, Hunger Network has provided over 2.2 million meals — a 21% increase compared to the same time last year.

As one of the largest emergency food distributors in Greater Cleveland, Hunger Network serves over 40,000 people each month at 72 Hunger Centers. 1 in 5 Clevelanders face hunger, which means 4 in 5 can help. All funds from WJCU’s Blizzard Bash will fuel the Hunger Network’s fight against food insecurity.

NEORocks! co-host, Jason Meyers noted that events like Blizzard Bash play a key role in combatting local hunger.

“Locally, many families are struggling. Especially because of the pandemic” said Meyers. “The work Hunger Network is doing to change that is incredibly valuable and we want to support their cause by bringing the community together with good music.”

NEORocks! and 48 Hour Virtual Music Fest have an ambitious goal to raise $4,800 in 48 hours to fight local hunger. Hunger Network can leverage every dollar raised at the virtual concert to provide 4 meals to local children, families and seniors in need.

“For over 40 years, Hunger Network has had the honor of working with so many people to build community-powered solutions in the fight against hunger and food waste.” said Julie Johnson, Hunger Network CEO. “We can’t wait to celebrate our Cleveland community and raise funds to support our mission at WJCU’s Virtual Blizzard Bash.”

Your support will go a long way to reduce hunger in Cleveland. Every $1 raised at WJCU’s Virtual Blizzard Bash will provide 4 meals to local children, families and seniors facing hunger.

Find the 48-hour concert at: wjcu.org/blizzardbash Viewing is free, and links will be provided with where to donate to support the Hunger Network.