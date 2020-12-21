More than 12 hours of Holiday Programming Begins Thursday

Keeping with our annual tradition of bringing some holiday spirit Northeast Ohio, WJCU has planned more than 12 hours of Christmas programming for Thursday and Friday this week, including more than 8 hours of our traditional radio plays.

For more than a decade now, WJCU alumnus and station holiday spirt director Art Funni has produced a new Christmas radio play to add to our growing library of holiday programming that we then share with you! While each production is unique in its own way, this year’s newest production named “The Kringle Town Chronicles” is very special to Art, given that it is an original story that he himself wrote. This first installment of the story you will hear this year is titled “Chapter One: The Colorful Christmas.”

As always we will play through our entire library of Christmas radio plays beginning at 6 pm on Christmas Eve, with “The Kringle Town Chronicles” debuting at 7 pm that evening. Night one concludes with a re-air of NEO Rock’s Christmas Special from earlier in the week. Our holiday programming continues on Christmas with more radio plays and an appearance by Terry of Music and Memories from 8-10 pm. You can view the full schedule of our Christmas Eve and Christmas programming below and please note that all times are EST and are approximates. Hopefully these festive productions will bring some holiday cheer into your home!

Thursday, December 24:

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM – Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas (25 min)

6:00PM – 7:00PM – A Christmas Carol (1 hr)

7:00 PM – 7:45 PM – The Kringle Town Chronicles Chapter One: The Colorful Christmas (45 min)

8:00 PM – 8:30 PM – Twas the Night Before Christmas (30 min)

8:30 PM – 10:00 PM – It’s a Wonderful Life (90 min)

10:00 PM – 12:00 AM – NEO Rocks Christmas Special Rerun

Friday, December 25:



12:30 – 1:00 pm – Wordplay

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM – A Very Private Miracle (1 hr)

7:00 PM – 7:25 PM – The Gift of the Magi (25 min)

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM – The Story of Silent Night (30 min)

8:00 pm – 10:00 PM – Terry’s Christmas Special

10:00 PM – 10:35 PM – Auntie Claus I (34 min)

10:35 PM – 11:05 PM – Auntie Claus II (30 min)

11:05 PM – 11:38 PM – Auntie Claus III: Home for the Holidays (33 min)

11:38 PM – 12:00 AM – A Korean Christmas Carol (18 min)