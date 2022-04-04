Lake County Captains Baseball Returns to WJCU April 8!

The Lake County Captains return to the diamond on April 8 against the Lansing Lugnuts, and WJCU.org and the WJCU app are your home for all the action!

Join John Vicari, the Voice of the Captains, for every game as the Cleveland Guardians’ High-A affiliate defends its Midwest League East Division championship.

For a full schedule of game broadcasts and to listen on your computer, go to WJCU.org/Captains. You can also listen on your smartphone with the free WJCU App for iOS and Android. Just select WJCU-2 to hear all the action.

WJCU’s broadcasts of Captains Baseball are part of a unique partnership between the Captains, WJCU, and John Carroll University’s Tim Russert Department of Communication. Under the partnership, two JCU students have the opportunity to serve as broadcast interns for the Captains this season. The students produce each broadcast and also assist with game day broadcast and media relations duties at Classic Park.