Win Inkcarceration Passes with Ink 4 Inkcarceration!

Do you have the best ink in town? It might win you weekend passes to the Inkcrceration Festival!

For your chance to win, post a picture of your best tattoos on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, tag WJCU (@wjcu887) and the Inkcarceration Festival (@inkcarcerationfestival), and use the hashtag #WJCUink. One winner will receive a pair of weekend general admission wristbands for Inkcarceration

Want more chances to win? Tune in to Old Rock vs. New Rock on Tuesday, June 27 from 8:00-10:00 PM when they’ll be giving away additional sets of passes.

The Inkcarceration festival is July 14-16 at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, and features Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and many more. For more information and tickets, go to www.inkcarceration.com