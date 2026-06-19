Outspoken Cyclist – 6/19/2026

This episode brings together a long and sorrowful history and a bicycle tour that commemorates it.



We are all familiar with rides that have meaning such as fund raisers for medical research, rides that create long-lasting memories and friendships such as RAGBRAI, and rides that bring back fond memories such as the upcoming re-creation of the Bikecentennial Ride in July, celebrating the founding of our Nation.



And then, there are rides that reaffirm some truths about who we are and what we stand for as a people while shedding light into how we might deal with the truths of our history and do better in the future.



Today’s conversation falls into the latter category and my guest is Will Chavez, the associate editor of the Cherokee-Phoenix, the official newspaper of the Cherokee Nation.



The paper itself has a long and interesting history, beginning in what is now called New Echota, once the capital of the Cherokee Nation in Georgia and now a historic site.



In the 1830’s – 1838 to be exact – the removal of 100,000 Native Americans, including the Cherokee, Creek, Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Seminole – from their homelands in the Southeastern United States to Indian Territory – now Oklahoma – resulted in thousands of deaths from harsh condition, starvation, and disease.

The route that was traveled by the tribes back in the 1800’s is now commemorated each year by 12 specially chosen young Cherokee riders as they travel the almost 1000 miles on the Trail of Tears.



Will offers us a look back at history and forward to what these riders take home from the historic journey they are privileged to take.

Will’s new book “Riding the Trail: Cherokees Remember the Removal,” is now available for pre-order and you can follow all of the news from the Cherokee Nation through the Cherokee-Phoenix newspaper.