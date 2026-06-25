2026 University Heights Summer Concert Series Presented by WJCU

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.

Other Lives Paper Cities @3:08

Vampire Weekend The Kids Don't Stand a Chance @3:04

The Hold Steady Stuck Between Stations @3:04

The Dreadful Yawns Like Song @2:58

Dr. Dog The Ark @2:54

Tim Kasher An Answer for Everything @2:51

Ramones Rock 'N' Roll High School @2:48

Hot Water Music Driving Home @2:45

Them Crooked Vultures Dead End Friends @2:45

Sigur Rós Inní mér syngur vitleysingur @2:40

The Decemberists The Sporting Life @2:35

French Kicks Abandon @2:31

Fleet Foxes White Winter Hymnal @2:29

Throw Me The Statue Your Girlfriend's Car @2:25

Hot Rod Circuit This Is Not the Time or Place @2:23

Spoon The Way We Get By @2:20

PUP Familiar Patterns @2:17

Patrick Wolf The Libertine @2:12

Voxtrot Trouble @2:08

The New Amsterdams Picture In The Paper (Album Version) @2:05

Saves The Day At Your Funeral @2:02

MUTEMATH Spotlight @2:02

DECEITS Every Promise @1:51

The Chameleons Things I Wish I'd Said @1:46

Christian Death Cavity - First Communion @1:38

Christian Death The Loving Face @1:33

Christian Death Sick of Love @1:28

Christian Death Silent Thunder @1:18

Christian Death We Have Become @1:12

Christian Death New Messiah @1:08

Ski Patrol Faith In Transition @12:55

The Clash Clash City Rockers @12:48

New York Dolls Bad Detective @12:44

Japan Suburban Love @12:36

Iggy & The Stooges Gimme Danger (Bowie Mix) @12:33

Joy Division Exercise One (2007 Remaster) @12:29

Squeeze Out Of Touch @12:19

Psyche Faith @12:06

Cocteau Twins Garlands @12:00

Hound Dog Taylor Goodnight Boogie @11:59

JOE TEX SKINNY LEGS AND ALL @11:56

Archie Bell Tighten Up @11:54

Aretha Franklin Chain of Fools @11:51

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Jimmy Mack @11:48

Wilson Pickett Funky Broadway (2006 Remaster) [Single Version] @11:46

The Dells There is @11:42

The Temptations I Wish It Would Rain @11:39

Four Tops Baby i need your lovin @11:37

Marvin Gaye Too Busy Thinking About My Baby @11:34