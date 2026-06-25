WJCU is teaming up with the City of University Heights to present the University Heights Summer Concert Series! Every Thursday night at 7:00 PM from July 2 through August 13, join us at Walter Stinson Community Park for a free concert and a chance to meet some of your favorite WJCU personalities.
2026 University Heights Summer Concert Series presented by WJCU Schedule
|Date
|Artist
|7/2
|UH Symphonic Band – Patriotic Show*
|7/9
|DAVIE with the Black Vitaminz
|7/23
|Blue Lunch
|7/30
|UH Symphonic Band*
|8/6
|Da Land Brass Band
|8/13
|Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band