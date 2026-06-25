2026 University Heights Summer Concert Series Presented by WJCU

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WJCU is teaming up with the City of University Heights to present the University Heights Summer Concert Series! Every Thursday night at 7:00 PM from July 2 through August 13, join us at Walter Stinson Community Park for a free concert and a chance to meet some of your favorite WJCU personalities.

2026 University Heights Summer Concert Series presented by WJCU Schedule

DateArtist
7/2UH Symphonic Band – Patriotic Show*
7/9DAVIE with the Black Vitaminz
7/23Blue Lunch
7/30UH Symphonic Band*
8/6Da Land Brass Band
8/13Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band
Shows marked with an * will be held on Hamlin Quad at John Carroll University