Outspoken Cyclist 7/24/2026

My guest is Rachael Maney. Rachael is the managing director of Bike Law, a network of independent bicycle crash attorneys. I was supposed to speak with her last month, but as is often the case, the Bike Law offices are so busy, she hardly has time to turn around!

Anyway, this conversation begins a series that will include Rachael, the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety,) Chuck Marohn of Strong Towns, and others.

Since I spoke with Rachel on July 13th, there have been several high-profile incidents including a road rage crash in Texas killing US decorated boxer Hannah Rapp, the tragic loss of Louisa Gag, a long time cycling advocate for the City of Boston who was hit by a truck on her way to work, and a group of cyclists in Colorado who were run down by an impaired driver.

These crashes resulting in injury and death are all the more poignant when the Secretary of Transportation claws back $1.7B from the infrastructure bill that promised the money to hundreds, if not thousands, of projects, claiming that he was going to redirect the funds to roads and bridges, not to and I quote “DEI bike lanes.”

The pushback from all quarters – not just the bicycle world – was loud and long; but I doubt this administration will change its mind about reallocating the funds.

My conversation with Rachael outlines some of bike Law’s well-honed thinking when it comes to enforcement, laws, eBikes, and more.