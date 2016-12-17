The Outspoken Cyclist – 12/17/2016

With only a couple of more weeks until 2017, I thought it would be a good time to bring back one of our most interesting and well-received guests for a one-on-one show.

Richard Schwinn grew up in our industry, took a leave of absence for college, and came back when the company needed a guiding hand to navigate the changing waters of the 90′s.

Out of the sale of the company in the early 1990′s, Richard Schwinn and Mark Muller retained the Paramount name and factory in Waterford Wisconsin and Waterford Precision Bicycles was born.

Today, in the midst of a carbon fiber frenzy, Waterford Precision and its companion brand Gunnar, are a bright and shining star in the custom bike world.

Richard and I discuss a variety of topics from the current state of the business to the future of the independent bike dealer and more.

It’s a fascinating conversation and I hope you enjoy it.