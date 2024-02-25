Outspoken Cyclist 2/25/2024

Today’s episode is about one man and his life as told in a new documentary as well as a new biographical novel. Marshal Major Taylor is a name so many of us know, yet what do we really know ABOUT him?

Todd Gould is an Emmy award winning producer and author who lives and works in Bloomington, Indiana.

Todd is the executive producer of Major Taylor, Champion of the Race, a one-hour documentary that will air Monday, February 26th, at 8pm eastern time as well as stream on your PBS Passport app. The film will also be available later on this spring on most PBS stations around the country.



Marshall Major Taylor was not only one of the greatest cyclists and athletes to ever compete, he was a gentleman and a pioneer, navigating a world that didn’t want African American athletes to survive let alone thrive.

As you will hear in my conversation with Emmy award winning producer, Todd Gould, Major Taylor’s story is a timely and fascinating tale that needs to be heard.

Then, sometimes inspiration at a young age ends up being the direction of your entire life.

Such is the case for John Howard, one of the most successful cyclists of our time.

Among some of his feats, John won a gold medal at the 1971 Pan-Am games road race as a member of the U.S. Army cycling team, took first place at the 1981 Hawaiian Ironman, raced in 3 summer Olympics, and came in second in the inaugural Race Across America in 1982. He set a land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1985 that stood for 10 years. Of course, he is a member of both the Bicycling and Triathlon Halls of Fame.

So what drives someone to achieve this kind of success?

In John’s case, it’s the story of Marshall Major Taylor, the talented and ambitious black cyclist who overcame intense racism to become a world champion at the turn of the last Century. John will be with me in the second part of the show.

Marshall Major Taylor was not only one of the greatest cyclists and athletes to ever compete, he was a gentleman and a pioneer, navigating a world that didn’t want African American athletes to survive let alone thrive.

After 40 years of research, traveling worldwide for details about Major Taylor’s life, John Howard’s new book, The Black Cyclone – A Hero The World Forgot – was just published.

With access to historical documents, including an original copy of Major Taylor’s autobiography as well as a traveling worldwide to delve into places where the cyclist competed and lived, John’s biographical novel gives voice to Major Taylor, bringing him to life.