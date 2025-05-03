Outspoken Cyclist – 05/03/2025

My guest is not new to the show, and he is certainly not new to U.S. cycling or to the custom bike business.

In fact, Toby Stanton – Mr. Hot Tubes, Mr. Junior Development Team Guy, and probably one of the few people in the U.S. who has watched U.S. bike racing ebb and flow with deep insight and broad knowledge, is one of the most knowledgeable and approachable people in the biz.

I was fortunate enough to get “schooled” on the current state of U.S. bike racing – including how he views team development – in our conversation today.

We do talk about some of the other hats he wears – or has worn – over the years – frame builder, painter, and currently carbon repair whiz.

But, his depth of understanding about how to “raise up” a young team of bike racers is exceptional.

Today’s young elite stars the likes of Magnus Sheffield and Matteo Jorgensen, who came up through the Hot Tubes development program, are showing us that the U.S. CAN and does compete successfully on the worldwide stage – for the first time in a long time!

Toward the end of our conversation, which took place just before Paris-Roubaix, I asked Toby who he thought might be on the top of the podium… actually, I suggested it might be Tadej Pogacar… Toby was an emphatic NO and, pretty much nailed the winner.

Hope you enjoy this chat as much as I did.