Outspoken Cyclist – 4/21/2025

How’s your heart? Do you regularly keep tabs on the highs and lows of your heart rate? Have you noticed any irregularities?

My guest today is Dr. Tamanna Singh. She is a sports cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic and, in her words, an “advocate for athletes.”

Dr. Singh reviewed an article in Bicycling Magazine on March 12th titled 6 Myths About Max Heart Rate Cyclists Need to Stop Believing and at the top of the list was the statement: If You Exceed Your Max Heart Rate, Your Heart Explodes.

It seemed ridiculous of course, but I decided to get in touch with her and tease out answers to questions I think we all might have that aren’t quite as outrageous, including how to determine max heart rate (so your heart won’t explode!) what IS a normal heart rate, and how Afib has become such a widespread topic.

In the second half of the show, my guest is Dean Gore, VP at Trek Bicycles.

In an effort to make cycling more appealing and less scary to those who might not feel 100% safe, Trek has developed an app for both Android and IOS called Ride Club.

One of the first things Dean told me was that fully 1/3 of the bikes that leave the shop never get ridden. And THAT is a shame.

You don’t have to ride a Trek and the app is free. Features include route building, a “call Trek” button, and has a library of videos to refer to if you need any kind of help – on the road or at home.

It rolled out a few weeks ago and the reviews coming in seem to be very positive.