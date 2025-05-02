Soulja Boy Says He Predicted the NFL Draft

Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Soulja Boy sits down with Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko and Jayden Beddingfield of 808s & Mixtapes for an exclusive interview for WJCU. Following his show at the Packard Music Hall on Tuesday, April 29th, the multi-time BET Award-winning artist joins the college radio airwaves of John Carroll University for the first time.

Starting off talking about his love for the state of Ohio and transitioning into the recent breaking news around Shedeur Sanders, Soulja Boy claims he predicted the Cleveland Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft pick before it happened. After this, Zach shifted the focus of the conversation toward John Carroll University and, subsequently, college radio in general. Soulja praises college life and reflects on his favorite moment from his own time in higher education as a former student himself.

Next, DJ Z13 talks with Soulja about his elaborate post-concert outfit, and you can catch this full video on our social media @WJCU887 and @808Mixtape. After that, Zach and Jay swap sides of the camera to give Jay the opportunity to ask his question to the platinum recording artist. Jay and Soulja dive into his past beef with former 14-time World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton. While Soulja still has issues with “The Legend Killer,” he also shares his newfound appreciation for WWE and teases the idea of one day stepping into the ring, possibly at WrestleMania.

808s & Mixtapes would like to thank both the label and Soulja Boy himself, along with his management team. Special thanks to Miami Mike, Mr. Too Official, and the staff and security at the Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio, none of this would have been possible without you. Shout out to the John Carroll University library and 808s & Mixtapes co-host Emily Davala for supplying and setting up the equipment used for this recording. From The Temptations to NLE Choppa, Don King, DAX, Waka Flocka Flame, DDG, Trippie Redd, and more, this exclusive interview with Soulja Boy marks the perfect finale to 808s & Mixtapes’ run as students at WJCU and John Carroll University.