Outspoken Cyclist – 8/11/2025

I’m a huge believer in print – magazines, newspapers, books. I prefer to turn pages and read from them, so when a client of ours mentioned this new magazine FAUSTO, I jumped right on it.

The editor graciously sent me Issues #1 & #2 and I was hooked, promptly subscribing to future issues.

Brad Roe and Tim Schamber have a long history with print magazines going WAY back to some early cycling publications, including Peloton, which was acquired Outside – another whole topic of conversation by the way.

So they took a beat and began ruminating on the what’s next. And FAUSTO was born.

From its format – 7X9 – to the cover finish – definitely NOT glossy – it’s a beautiful publication. And, with their extensive backgrounds in the business of magazines, they are bringing it all to bear in content that is well-written, interesting, and varied.

Sometimes, the most difficult part of a conversation is getting the correct pronunciation of someone’s name. Such is the case with my second guest… ready? Kevin Schoenmakers. Took me a couple of tries, but I think I got it.

In his article for Bloomberg City Lab titled “The Dutch Intersection is Coming to Save Your Life,” Kevin and I talk about important safety options that could be adopted by pretty much any community to help slow down traffic, make cyclists more visible, and prevent some of the more common auto-bike problems.

As someone who moved to the U.S. after living in China and who grew up in the Netherlands, it was not surprising that Kevin Schoenmaker found himself uncomfortable riding a bicycle in NYC.

He also found that the roads weren’t in great shape, drivers were less than friendly, and that there were few places, if any, to stash his bike while in a shop, restaurant, or even at home.

All of those things bring the issues many of us face about commuting by bike into sharp focus.

In his article for Bloomberg City Lab, “The Dutch Intersection is Coming to Save Your Life,” Kevin talks about how a Dutch Style intersection works and how this simple, effective, and relatively inexpensive solution can be included in local street design.