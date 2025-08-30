Outspoken Cyclist – 8/30/2025

It’s kind of a special episode for TOC because on September 4th, I will celebrate 15 years of TOC podcasting.



From my very first guest, frame builder Ben Serotta, until today, when my guests are far afield from frame building, I’ve had the privilege and honor or speaking with so many interesting, smart, talented, and accomplished people.

And so much has changed in the podcast space over the years. This show started out as not only a podcast, but also a 1-hour radio broadcast. Now we use the Zoom platform to record my conversations as well as see my interviewee – all in a simple and easy to run format.

I think it’s made a positive impact on the work, and I thoroughly enjoy the visual as well as the audio. I’ve learned audio editing and mixing and am actually thinking about video editing as a wintertime project.

But mostly, I’m looking forward to the next year of great conversations and hope you’ll come along for the ride.





My first guest is a photographer – but not just any photographer. She’s a cycling photographer who follows mostly women’s racing, often on the back of a motorcycle.

There just a few women who cover racing with their cameras, but Eloise Mavian is one of those elites who do. Her photograph of Demi Vollering appeared on the cover of the new magazine, Fausto, is how I learned of her and her remarkable story.

Eloise Mavian grew up in the photography business. Her father had a photo shop in San Marco Square in Venice, Italy and it was at his hand that she learned the ins and outs of the photography world. She went to the University of Visual Arts to study photography and even enrolled in a videography discipline; but her first love is the camera and still photos. Then there is her daring willingness to sit on the back of a fast-moving motorcycle – rain, sleet, or sun – which makes her not only a great photographer, but a wicked bad ass!



In the second half of the show, I speak with Scott Reigle. He’s the Senior Transportation Planner for the Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study in Binghamton, NY.

Our family has a personal connection to Binghamton and when I was sent an article about a cool event that takes place there each year, I thought I would learn more about biking and walking in this Upstate University town.

Scott Reigle has been the Senior Transportation Planner in Broome County where Binghamton, NY is located for over 30 years. When it comes to transportation – by any means – he knows the area inside and out.

He was around when the federal government ushered in the1991 Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act, – often referred to as IsTEA – which finally offered a major change to the way transportation planning and policy was approached, including giving metropolitan planning organizations significant powers. Case in point giving the BMTS, the ability to implement a newly developed pedestrian and bicycle plan for the greater Binghamton area.

I think our conversation might pique your interest in taking a ride if you’re in the area.





