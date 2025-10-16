Outspoken Cyclist 10/16/2025

Scott Tong is one of my favorite NPR hosts. Most days, along with Robyn Young and several other Here and Now folks, I listen to Scott on WKSU, our local NPR affiliate.

Over the past year or so, I’ve heard Scott talk about riding his bike, crashing his bike, and more recently, training for a long-distance cycling event.

So I reached out to him, and he was happy to talk about his riding experiences, the bike he rides – which is only one of my all-time favorite brands – and the event he was training for with his brother-in-law and his wife.

My first guest, Scott Tong, is wondering whether he might be getting too old to ride his beautiful Serotta Road bike and I assured him he is not!

It is true that while training for a long-distance event a couple of years ago, he fell and broke his collar bone and this year, while training for the same event, his wife fell and broke HER collar bone.

Still, he’s really not that old and he likes to ride! He got back on the horse and completed the Seagull Century in Maryland right after our conversation.



If I were to ask you if there is enough parking wherever you go, what would you say? Probably – No.

But what if I told you there is actually too much parking in many places, and that parking in general is poorly managed by most cities?

That’s the starting point for my conversation with the president of the Parking Reform Network, Tony Jordan, an organization that educates the public about the impact of parking policy on climate change, equity, housing, and traffic.

From the bizarre parking codes for every conceivable building, business, and residence, to a need for rethinking the miles and miles of concrete that take up precious land and contribute to climate issues, Tony Jordan helps to answers my many questions, and helps to give us actionable ideas to make our parking, driving, and especially biking and walking concerns better.

And for my extended conversation with Tony about how bicycling and parking reform are connected, log into my Substack entry. It’s a little bonus track!