Outspoken Cyclist – 9/26/2025

This episode of the podcast offers up a short discussion with Bicycle Retailer’s EIC Steve Frothingham about U.S. Customs and the seizing of containers from Taiwan manufacturer Giant.

Earlier this week, in a surprise move, US Customs officials seized containers from Giant, the world’s largest bike mfg, over unspecified forced labor accusations.

In an effort to find out exactly what that meant, besides holding up shipments at the ports, I rang up Steve Frothingham, EIC of BR&IN.

His explanation, which was as up to date as of a few hours before we talked, made quite a bit of what was happening clear, but also left me with a lot of questions that I’m hoping will get answered in the next day or so.

We also talk about tariffs – which unfortunately is becoming a daily topic.

Then I have a very interesting conversation with PRX’s “The World’s” global transportation correspondent, Jeremy Siegel about how Helsinki made it to the top of the Vision Zero with NO traffic deaths for over a year!



A couple of weeks ago, I was in the car and heard Jeremy Siegel, The World’s Global Transportation Correspondent say that Helsinki had reported ZERO traffic deaths for over a year.

Being a Vision Zero hopeful for the Cleveland area and never having heard of any major city, let alone a country’s capital, say that no automobile, cycling, or pedestrian fatalities had occurred seemed amazing.

I came home, re-listened to the piece on their website, and then contacted Jeremy.

Here is how they did it…