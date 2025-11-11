Outspoken Cyclist Podcast – 11/11/2025

We read or hear about corruption from a lot of places and when I came across a story from Kevin Duggan from Streetsblog NYC about a prominent family in Brooklyn NY that bribed officials to kill a protected bike lane, I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to find out more.

The Argentos are big-whigs in the Greenpoint District of Brooklyn, NY – many high-profile television shows are shot on their “Broadway Stages” properties.

This past August, they were indicted for bribing the mayor’s assistant with not only money, but a cameo on an upcoming show episode. Ah, vanity!

It’s a juicy story that is still unfolding and we’ll talk more about with Kevin in just a moment.

Then, in my conversation with Sarah Davis, the active transportation senior planner for the City of Cleveland, we unpack the Cleveland Moves initiative supported by Mayor Justin Bibb.

While Cleveland’s population was in decline for several decades, it recently seems to be trending upwards again.

But one of the consequences of fewer people and cars is that perception that you can go faster on the roads. But the greater speed has resulted in the horrific statistic of 75 traffic fatalities in 2024. Bad stuff!

Sarah will give us the lowdown on what Cleveland Moves is and some of the good things that have been happening in Cleveland in the past few months.