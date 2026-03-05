Still Dancing: How to listen to JCU Women’s Basketball in the NCAA Division III Sweet 16

The John Carroll women’s basketball team is playing in the Sweet 16 of the the NCAA Division III Basketball Championship, and you can hear all the action on WJCU!

Our coverage of John Carroll’s game against Denison begins live from Lexington, Va. Friday at 5:20 PM with tipoff at 5:30 PM.

Here are all the ways you can tune in:

On-Air Listen on 88.7 FM throughout Northeast Ohio

WJCU App Download the WJCU app, which is free for iOS and Android.

Online Listen here on WJCU.org. You can click the “play” button at the top of the page, go to WJCU.org/player.html, or use the embedded players below.

WJCU’s coverage of John Carroll Sports is made possible thanks to the generous support of The Graduate School at John Carroll University and Blue Streak fans like you! To make a donation to support WJCU Sports, click here and be sure to select “WJCU Capital Improvements” in the “I wish to support” drop-down menu so your donation goes to WJCU.