Outspoken Cyclist – 4/18/2026

As we wrap up our third and final episode on eBikes, Ash Lovell and Matt Moore from People for Bikes take us into some of the legal issues and possible remedies to defining and separating an eBicycle from an eMotorcycle.



When absolutely no state in the country makes it legal to ride an eMoto – because they exceed the attainable speed limit ascribed to an eBicycle – and parents are unwittingly buying them for their kids – we find ourselves in a no-win situation.



Many of these non-bicycle bikes are getting through customs without any scrutiny – and no one seems to know how or why that is happening.



As Ash and Matt explain, People for Bikes is working feverishly to craft legislation to take to D.C. as well as for individual States, and to find a way to inform the public. All daunting tasks.



On a positive note, there is finally a bill that was introduced on the House Floor – The Safe Speeds Act. HR7839 – that will define an eBike as well as get the CPSC involved – which is paramount to seeing safety standards enforced.