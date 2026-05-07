Outspoken Cyclist – 5/7/2026

I don’t think I’ve met a more fascinating person than adventurer Laura Killingbeck.



For example, how many of us know from a very young age who we are and what we want from life and then follow that desire into adulthood? Especially when we are talking about a rather solitary and independent life.



Laura Killingbeck is one of those people who DID know, and her story is incredibly compelling.



Laura is a naturalist – a hunter gatherer as she decided very early in life – and she has been on the move, writing and talking about her work, ever since. You won’t want to miss this conversation.

Then, in the second half of the show, we take a 180-degree turn when my guests are Carlos Rogers and Robin Morton. Carlos is one of the partners who owns the Philadelphia Cycling Classic and Robin is the race director.



After a 10-year absence, this iconic and well-loved event is back and just like that, Philadelphia is the proud host of a professional cycling race again.

We’ll find out all about it a bit later in the show.