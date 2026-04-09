Outspoken Cyclist – 4/9/2026

Before we get to our guest, I want to give a HUGE shoutout to our very own Bike Cleveland Executive Director, Jacob VanSickle. Jacob was named Professional Advocate of the Year by the League of American Bicyclists at the National Bike Summit a couple of weeks ago.



Jacob has taken what was the fledgling Bike Cleveland organization and put it on the national stage in many ways. Our cycling experiences here in NE Ohio have been immensely enhanced by his leadership. Congratulations Jacob!!!



In this, the second in our series on eBikes, I speak with Larry Pizzi,. Larry is the president of Pedigo, a long-time senior executive in the e‑bike industry, and an active participant in national policy and advocacy efforts, collaborating with brands, dealers, and organizations like PeopleForBikes.



While Larry’s views don’t particularly contradict those of Hans Rey, who was my guest in the first of this series, they do bring up important aspects of the conversation that Hans and I didn’t cover.



Larry and I have known each other for a long time, and he too offers his opinions about eBikes and what we – specifically the industry – need to be thinking and doing so that access to eBikes remains viable for everyone – not just riding on trails.



Larry has laid out his “call to action” plan for us around three points: safety, access, and innovation.