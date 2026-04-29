Outspoken Cyclist – 4/29/2026

I don’t know how you feel about trees, but I for one think they may be vastly underrated and WAY more important than people might give them credit for. Although, you as a listener are probably not one of those people!



My guests today, Paul Putman and Jonathan Cain, are here to talk about the annual Tour de Trees, a small and very significant ride taking place this September through the Blue Ridge Mountains.



Tour Des Trees is a long-standing ride on the multi-day circuit. It raises funds for exploration and science while teaching daily along the way.



Then, I speak with cyclist and author Paul Dunt. In the summer of 2014, Paul, who lives in the U.K., came over to the States with a traveling companion to ride the original 4,000+ mile Bikecentennial Trail. His new book, TRANSAM – Cycling Coast to Coast on the Trail that the US Loved first, chronicles his journey across the U.S.and he has some great stories to tell.



With the upcoming 50th anniversary of the original Bikecentennial Ride, Transam gives us a thorough look into not only the trail itself, but what he found about the U.S. 12 years ago.