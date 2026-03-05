On behalf of the entire team at WJCU, we thank you for your support during Radiothon 2026. With your help, we raised over $108,000 to keep Carrying the Torch for College Radio!

Your generous support ensures that commercial-free, student-run college radio will remain on the airwaves of Cleveland on 88.7 FM just like it’s been for decades. It also sends a strong message that despite everything that has happened in the last six months, college radio is still alive and well in Cleveland!

We look forward to seeing you at our annual Pickup Party, which will be held on Monday, March 30 from 6:00-9:00 PM in the O’Malley Center Atrium on the campus of John Carroll University. You’ll have the opportunity to meet many of your favorite DJs, pick up your thank you gifts, and tour the WJCU studios. If you can’t make it, don’t worry! Your thank you gifts will be shipped the week of April 13.

If you weren’t able to make a pledge during Radiothon but still want to make a donation to WJCU, go to John Carroll’s main Give to JCU page. Just make sure to select “WJCU Capital Improvements” in the “I wish to support” menu so your donation goes to WJCU instead of the university’s general fund.

Be sure to check out the articles about Radiothon in Radio World and the Cleveland Scene.

Thank you again for your support of WJCU!