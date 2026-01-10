Outspoken Cyclist – 1/10/2026

As many of you know, I have a real soft spot for traditional steel frame bikes and so I always feel somewhat justified in my “curmudgeonly-ness” when I have the opportunity speak with a master frame builder who is still practicing the art of building steel bikes.

Bicycling started out as a “working class” sport and those who supported it were working class folks. Today, we hold our custom frame builders in high esteem at the same time that the craft of building steel bikes tries very hard to fade into history.

Framebuilder Paul Gibson not only doesn’t want to see that happen, he is actively doing things to ensure it won’t.

Paul is now the proprietor of Ellis-Briggs Cycles, the 90-year-old British bicycle company, founded by brothers-in-law Leonard Ellis and Thomas Briggs in 1936. (Yes, this makes it 90 years!) Their vision was to create high quality lightweight racing frames.

Through the years, there have been many changes in the custom bicycle business and Paul is hoping to preserve the traditions by teaching the skills to build lugged, steel frames as well as keep the long heritage of the craft alive and well.

While our conversation isn’t terribly long, it is full of juicy nuggets of interest from the history of the company to Paul’s desire to develop a curriculum for students – especially students who aren’t inclined to sit in a classroom day after day but rather wish they could learn some hands-on skills.

I’ve had so many conversations about the art and science of building steel frames over the years and always appreciate someone who is still immersed in the craft.

You can follow and help support Paul’s Patreon at patreon.com/ellisbriggs.

Log onto his website, ellisbriggscycles.co.uk for a deep dive into the company and what Paul is up to now.