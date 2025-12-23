WJCU Christmas 2025 Specials and Radio Plays

WJCU’s traditional Christmas radio plays return starting Christmas Eve, along with Christmas specials from some of your favorite shows!

This year’s new radio play, Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 6 produced by Art Funni, will debut on Christmas Eve at 6:00 PM with a re-air on Christmas Day at 2:00 PM.

Here’s the full schedule of Christmas programming for 2024:

Wednesday, December 24

6:00 PM: Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 6

6:40 PM: Music and Memories Christmas Special

8:00 PM: Jumpin’ Joe’s Basement Show Christmas Special

10:00 PM: French Feedback Christmas Special

Thursday, December 25

12:00 AM – The Night Shift: Quiet Lights in the Long Night

6:00 AM – The Heights Christmas

9:00 AM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 1

10:00 AM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 2

11:00 AM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 3

12:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 4

1:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 5

2:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 6

2:40 PM – Silent Night

3:00 PM – Auntie Claus

3:30 PM – Auntie Claus 2

4:00 PM – Auntie Claus 3

4:30 PM – Gift of the Magi

5:00 PM – Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas

5:30 PM – A Korean Christmas Carol

6:00 PM – A Very Private Miracle

7:00 PM – A Christmas Carol

10:00 PM – Speak in Tongues Christmas Special

In between the radio plays, we’ll be playing all of your favorite Heights Christmas Music.

Tune in for all of your favorite Christmas shows on WJCU 88.7 FM, WJCU.org, and the free WJCU App!