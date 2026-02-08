Outspoken Cyclist Podcast – 2/8/2026

I have a bit of housekeeping before we get to our two great guests today.

First – it’s WJCU’s annual fundraiser – RADIOTHON! This year’s theme “Carrying the Torch for College Radio,” is particularly pertinent as another well-loved local college station was recently sold and converted to our local NPR affiliate for a jazz format, much to the disappointment of Cleveland State University!

But WJCU – 88.7on your FM dial here in NE Ohio, is alive and well. The station is the on-air voice of John Carroll University and has been the gracious host for The Outspoken Cyclist since our very first show in September of 2010.

At that time, we produced the podcast as a companion to our one-hour radio show. Eventually we phased out the radio show and continued to offer the podcast. Now, 16 years and 683 shows later, we are so honored that WJCU has seen fit to continue to partner with us.

Here’s just a little bit about why I’m so proud to be a part of WJCU. The station is the reigning International Student Broadcasting Championship People’s Choice Radio Station and College Media Association Pinnacle Awards Small College Audio Outlet of the Year. It has established itself as a worldwide leader in college radio.

SO – All of this is said in the hopes that you will help support their work, which in turn gives me the platform I am so honored to have.



Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the station. All the money raised during Radiothon goes directly to the station – not the University.

Just log on to WJCU.org and click the pledge button. Make sure you let them know you are an Outspoken Cyclist listener too! And, thanks!

Item #2 is about my conversation with Maynard Hershon and his new book, The Dysfunctional Cycling Club. I neglected to give you a way to contact Maynard directly: You can find him at buymeacoffee.com and search for Maynard Hershon.

My show this week includes a conversation with Caron Whitaker, the Deputy Executive Director of the League of American Bicyclists.

With the upcoming reauthorization of the Transportation Bill this fall – well, the supposed reauthorization – there is the opportunity to include a bill that would require automobile manufacturers to incorporate automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems that reliably detect pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users in real-world conditions — day and night.

Its goal is simple: ensure lifesaving technology that actually works for everyone, before crashes happen.

Caron gives us a Cliff’s Notes Course on that bill and what else is happening in Washington as well as how we can help.

My second guest is Andy McGrath. Andy is an award-winning freelance journalist, and he began our conversation with a super fun fact – he’s a triplet!

I’ve only ever known one other set of triplets; their Mom was a client of ours. Such a cool fact!

Anyway, Andy has written a biography of Tadej Pogacar titled “Unstoppable.” An apt title if there ever was one, yes?

And I think our conversation has to be one of my all-time favorites. Andy is thoughtful, forthright, and has truly done his due diligence in authoring this book. I think you’ll agree.