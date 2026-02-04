Radiothon 2026 – Carrying the Torch for College Radio

Click here to make your pledge now!

WJCU’s annual Radiothon fundraiser begins on Friday, February 6. It’s the one time of year when we come to you and ask for your support to keep award-winning local, independent, commercial-free college radio on the air. We’re proud to be the reigning International Student Broadcasting Championship People’s Choice Radio Station and College Media Association Pinnacle Awards Small College Audio Outlet of the Year. We’ve established ourselves as worldwide leader in college radio, but we rely on your support to help us continue to carry the torch.

What is Radiothon?

As a non-commercial radio station, WJCU relies on donations from the community to keep the lights on. While donations are welcome year-round, Radiothon is WJCU’s annual fundraiser that helps fund the majority of our operating budget for the next year.

How does it work?

During the ten days of Radiothon you can call the station at 216-397-4438 and one of our in-studio hosts can assist you in filling out the donation form. Or if you prefer to do it yourself, you can pledge online at WJCU.org. You’ll need to provide important personal information such as your name, address, email, phone number and credit card number. Check donations are also permitted. All checks should be mailed to WJCU Radio, 1 John Carroll Blvd., University Hts, OH 44118.

Can I donate more than once?

Yes! You can donate as many times as you would like or for as many different shows/hosts as you would like either over the phone or online.

What are the dates for Radiothon this year?

This year, Radiothon will run from Friday, February 6th – Sunday, February 15th. As always, the fundraiser will begin with Bill Peters and Metal on Metal from 6:30-9:30 on Friday evening and concludes at midnight on February 15th.

Thank You Gifts

Your donations certainly don’t go unappreciated! Here’s what you can receive at each pledge level:

$10 Hand-written thank you note from the WJCU Staff

$25 WJCU Can Cooler or WJCU Tote Bag

$40 Heights Merchant of the Day or DJ Special (call-in only)

$50 WJCU Beer Glass or WJCU Wine Glass

$60 WJCU Limited Edition Radiothon T-Shirt

$88.70 WJCU Clear Bag

$100 Guest DJ Experience (call-in only)

$125 WJCU Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$250 WJCU Bluetooth Speaker with built-in FM Radio

See Radiothon 2026 for pictures and more information about gifts!

WJCU Inner Circle

A new addition to our Radiothon offerings this year is the WJCU Inner Circle, an exclusive community of listeners pledging over $250 per year to power the sounds, stories, and student voices of 88.7 FM all year long.

Membership is open only during Radiothon week, and each tier comes with lasting recognition and benefits that honor your impact on the station.

In addition to your requested thank you gift, all pledges over $250.00 will receive Silver membership in the WJCU Inner Circle, which includes:

Name displayed on the Inner Circle Donor Wall at the WJCU Studio

Recognition on the WJCU website and social media

Exclusive Silver Member pin and appreciation letter from station leadership

Early access to select WJCU events and live sessions

In addition to your requested thank you gift, all pledges over $500.00 will receive Gold membership in the WJCU Inner Circle, which includes:

Prominent name placement on the Inner Circle Donor Wall at the WJCU Studio

Free ticket to the WJCU Hall of Fame Dinner with acknowledgement during ceremony

Reserved VIP table at Hall of Fame dinners and events

Commemorative Gold Member Pin

Invitation to an annual Gold Member Dinner with student broadcasters and staff

If you are making multiple pledges that add up to over $250, please email Jasen Sokol, WJCU General Manager, at ude.u1770899343cj@lo1770899343kosj1770899343 to confirm your membership in the WJCU Inner Circle.

Pick-Up Party

This year, you’ll have the option to pick up your thank you gifts during our Pick-Up Party. The event will be on Monday, March 30 from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM in the O’Malley Center atrium on the John Carroll University campus. Can’t make it? No problem! We’ll be happy to ship your thank you gifts to you.

If you have any other questions don’t hesitate to reach out via our contact page.