JCU Football vs. North Central: How to Listen to the NCAA DIII Semifinals

John Carroll Football will take on North Central (IL) Saturday at 4:30 with a ticket to the Stagg Bowl on the line, and WJCU is the only place for free live coverage of the Blue Streaks!

Here are all the ways to tune in:

On-Air Listen on 88.7 FM throughout Northeast Ohio

WJCU App Download the WJCU app, which is free for iOS and Android.

Online Both the WJCU main feed and the WJCU-2 feed will be active for this game. We hit maximum capacity on our streams during last week’s game, so we will be utilizing WJCU-2 to allow even more people to tune in.

If you are unable to connect to the stream, use the drop-down menus in the players below to select from our various streaming options.

WJCU’s coverage of John Carroll Sports is made possible thanks to the generous support of The Graduate School at John Carroll University and Blue Streak fans like you!

To make a donation to support WJCU Sports, click here and be sure to select “WJCU Capital Improvements” in the “I wish to support” drop-down menu so your donation goes to WJCU. Donations made now will be eligible for thank-you gifts during Radiothon 2026 in February.