Outspoken Cyclist – 12/04/2025

Every time I think our issues with cars vs cyclists are getting so much worse, which of course they are, I come across something that is even more dreadful!

Seems that Canada – a place where I would have thought cyclists would be not only safer but encouraged – is definitely not that!

In my conversation with David Shellnutt, The Biking Lawyer, I learn that there is not only open hostility to cyclists, but the police seem to be complicit in making cyclists “pay” for infractions while drivers’ who have been issued tickets find themselves with no consequences whatsoever. David has good things to talk about though too, including a program he started during the pandemic that is still going strong today.

In the second half of the show, we feature the first of our holiday giving segments with Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists.

The LAB does some great things – from offering a multitude of helpful options to get involved on a local or national level to helping make our communities more bicycle friendly, which in turn makes them safer. The LAB also hosts the National Bike Summit where, as a delegate of your community, you have the opportunity to make your case for legislation directly with the officials who can make those votes happen.