Outspoken Cyclist 7/16/2025

This episode of the podcast covers good news for cyclists in PA and a look at what’s happening in NYC – from the mayoral election to Central Park.

Ed Blazina has been a transportation writer in Pittsburgh for over 20 years and is or was employed by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. I say is/was for a particular reason; he and his fellow journalists have been on strike for 2 ½ years!

But that’s apart from the original reason I contacted him. Apparently, bicyclists in Pennsylvania were NOT entitled to be on the road with other vehicles – until the state supreme court handed down a decision that said they were.

And that is the story we are going to talk about today.

In the second half of the show, I welcome back one of my favorite guests, NYC’s Professor John Surico. Every month, I receive his informative newsletter, Streetbeat, and every month I have an extensive list of questions that come out of it.

But, since we don’t talk every month, I compile my thoughts and fire off the most relevant ones for our on-air conversations.

Today, we chat about NYC’s mayoral election, the presumptive and somewhat controversial Democratic nominee, Zorhan Mamdani, and the candidate’s thoughts on NYC transportation issues. We also cover congestion pricing, the changes coming to Central Park, and more. As always, it’s enlightening!

