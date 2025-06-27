WJCU is teaming up with the City of University Heights to present the University Heights Summer Concert Series! Every Thursday night at 7:00 PM from June 26 through August 7, join us at Walter Stinson Community Park for a free concert and a chance to meet some of your favorite WJCU personalities.
2025 University Heights Summer Concert Series presented by WJCU Schedule
|Date
|Artist
|6/26
|Boaterhead
|7/3
|UH Symphonic Band – Patriotic Show*
|7/10
|The Ladies Night
|7/17
|Jul Big Green
|7/24
|Rubix Groove
|7/31
|UH Symphonic Band*
|8/7
|Billy Likes Soda