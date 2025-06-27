2025 University Heights Summer Concert Series Presented by WJCU

Wendyfix Ridge @6:40

Samia Spine Oil @6:36

Hey Marseilles Eyes On You @6:33

The Black Keys No Rain, No Flowers @6:30

The Stone Roses Shoot You Down @6:26

Goose Your Direction @6:22

Wilder Woods Swimming In The Ocean @6:19

Jack Garratt Weathered @6:15

Lady Blackbird Let Not (Your Heart Be Troubled) @6:12

Wilco Meant To Be @6:08

Band of Horses Crutch @6:04

Hwa Sa Maria @6:04

Sistar Shake It @6:04

aespa Savage @6:03

Folk Implosion Burning Paper @6:03

Cake Shadow Stabbing @6:02

Cold War Kids Dreams Old Men Dream @5:58

Against Me! Even At Our Worst We're Still Better Than Most (The Roller) @5:55

Reggie And The Full Effect Another Runaway Song @5:51

LCD Soundsystem Daft Punk Is Playing At My House @5:51

The Mountain Goats Up the Wolves @5:47

Death Cab for Cutie Company Calls Epilogue (Alternate) @5:42

of Montreal Nonpareil Of Favor @5:36

Wolf Parade Same Ghost Every Night @5:30

Daft Punk Aerodynamic Beats / Gabrielle , Forget About the World @5:26

The Long Winters Mimi @5:21

Elliott Smith Pitseleh @5:17

Spoon I Summon You @5:13

The Hold Steady Constructive Summer @5:11

Saves the Day Nightingale @5:07

The Hold Steady Stuck Between Stations @5:07

Charapa Apurimac II @5:06

Silver Jews Punks In The Beerlight @4:56

Xiu Xiu Save Me Save Me @4:54

The New Pornographers Sing Me Spanish Techno @4:50

Hot Rod Circuit Stateside @4:46

Jens Lekman Maple Leaves (7-inch version) @4:42

Them Crooked Vultures Dead End Friends @4:42

Mates of State Get Better @4:38

Lykke Li I'm Good, I'm Gone @4:35

The National Looking for Astronauts @4:32

Sonic Youth Mary-Christ @4:29

Jimmy Eat World A Praise Chorus (feat. Davey Vonbohlen) @4:24

Belle And Sebastian If You're Feeling Sinister @4:19

Annuals Just Stay In @4:16

The Decemberists Of Angels and Angles @4:13

Radiohead Karma Police @4:09

Jawbreaker Ashtray Monument @4:06

Architecture In Helsinki Heart It Races @4:03