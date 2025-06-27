2025 University Heights Summer Concert Series Presented by WJCU

WJCU is teaming up with the City of University Heights to present the University Heights Summer Concert Series! Every Thursday night at 7:00 PM from June 26 through August 7, join us at Walter Stinson Community Park for a free concert and a chance to meet some of your favorite WJCU personalities.

2025 University Heights Summer Concert Series presented by WJCU Schedule

DateArtist
6/26Boaterhead
7/3UH Symphonic Band – Patriotic Show*
7/10The Ladies Night
7/17Jul Big Green
7/24Rubix Groove
7/31UH Symphonic Band*
8/7Billy Likes Soda
Shows marked with an * will be held on Hamlin Quad at John Carroll University