The Outspoken Cyclist – 2/11/2017

Now – on to a GREAT show this week.

On a sad note, the bicycle world lost a larger-than-life icon when Chris Kegel, owner of Wheel & Sprocket in Wisconsin succumbed to a rare form of liver cancer that was diagnosed last year. In an effort to convey just what an amazing person Chris was and what his legacy will be, I asked Roger Bird, a long time friend and colleague, to offer us his thoughts about Chris, the loss, the future, and the legacy.

Then, we head on down to Washington, D.C. to speak with Senator Sherrod Brown, (D-OH) about his views on infrastructure, the environment, and a host of other topics. Senator Brown pulls no punches and holds little back as he talks about the current administration and what listeners can do to keep the pressure on for those things they want and those things they don’t.

We take short break, then head on down to Kentucky to chat with NAHBS’ show director Don Walker. the 13th annual North American Handmade Show will kick off on March 10th at the Salt Palace in SLC, Utah and Don fills us in on what’s new for 2017, gives us a peek into a new project he’ s working on with Nelson Vails and Raleigh, and tell us why NAHBS is still so relevant in an environment that is seeing trade shows falling into the abyss.

Finally, we help send Greg Siple off into retirement. After 40 years, the co-founder of BikeCentennial and Adventure Cycling, is stepping away from the organization that has been so near and dear to he and his wife. He reminisces a bit about how it all started and gives us a peek into how he sees cycling.

Quite a show!

Enjoy!