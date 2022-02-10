Radiothon 2022 Is Here!

WJCU’s annual Radiothon fundraiser begins on February 11. It’s the one time of year when we come to you and ask for your support to keep local, independent, commercial-free college radio on the air. You’re the Heart of WJCU, and we rely on you to keep us going.

What is Radiothon?

As a non-commercial radio station, WJCU relies on donations from the community to keep the lights on. While donations are welcome year round, Radiothon is WJCU’s annual fundraiser that helps fund the majority of our operating budget for the next year.

How does it work?

During the ten days of Radiothon you can call the station at 216-397-4438 and one of our in-studio hosts can assist you in filling out the donation form. Or if you prefer to do it yourself, the form is also accessible via the station’s website at wjcu.org. You’ll need to provide important personal information such as your name, address, email, phone number and credit card number. Check donations are also permitted. All checks should be mailed to WJCU Radio, 1 John Carroll Blvd., University Hts, OH 44118.

Can I donate more than once?

Simply put, yes. You can donate as many times as you would like or for as many different shows/hosts as you would like either over the phone or online.

What are the dates for Radiothon this year?

This year, Radiothon will run from Friday, February 11th – Sunday, February 20th. As always, the fundraiser will begin with community host Bill Peters, during Metal on Metal from 6:30-9:30 on Friday evening and concludes at midnight on February 13th.

Guest DJ is back!

This year, select WJCU shows will be offering a Guest DJ Experience for a $100 pledge. You’ll be able to join your favorite host at the WJCU studios in University Heights and co-host their show for one hour! This premium was suspended last year due to COVID-19, so we are happy to be able to offer it once again. You must call in your pledge to request the Guest DJ Experience; Online pledges are not eligible.

Premiums

Your donations certainly don’t go unappreciated! Here’s what you can receive at each pledge level:

$10 Hand-written thank you note by the WJCU Staff

$25 WJCU Bottle Opener Keychain or WJCU Magnet

$40 Heights Merchant of the Day or DJ Special Premium (call-in only)

$50 WJCU Pint Glass or WJCU Coffee Mug

$60 Radiothon 2022 T-Shirt

$80 WJCU Fleece Blanket

$100 Guest DJ Experience

If you have any other questions don’t hesitate to reach out via our contact page