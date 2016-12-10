The Outspoken Cyclist – 12/10/2016

Tonight, we meet veteran frame builder and a man of great taste (especially in music and food!) Roland Della Santa.

Roland has stuck with his beliefs and ideas about frame building for over 40 years and still produces his classic Della Santa in the “Italian” tradition – steel, lugged, and FAST racing machines.

We discuss frames, forks, wheels, Roland’s relationship with Greg LeMond, and even our favorite musicians – Frank Zappa and Joe Bonamassa!

As for food – what would you expect? Italian in the Tuscany tradition!

Roland pulls NO punches about what he believes, how he builds frames, and what he thinks about today’s offerings in the bike biz.

In the second half of the show, it’s buckling down to “get ‘er done” with just two weeks until the gift giving holidays of Christmas and Hannukah.

So, I checked in with Gloria Liu, senior tech editor at Bicycling Magazine (as well as a consummate adventurer!) Gloria has some great gift ideas for you!

From small stocking stuffers to that one big “gift under the tree”, we will bring you some fresh ideas.

So, out to Reno the outspoken cyclist goes to talk with the outspoken frame builder Roland Della Santa.

