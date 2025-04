In March, DJ Arcadia had the supreme honor of conducting their first ever interview with one of their favorite artists, Cleveland’s own multi-talented Kid Tigrrr, after her mesmerizing show in the Marinello Little Theatre on the John Carroll campus.

Since then, it has been announced that she will be playing bass as part of Billy Corgan’s new solo project, Billy Corgan & the Machines of God, who will be touring this summer. Check out the interview here!