Outspoken Cyclist – 4/2/2025

I love talking about bike racing with Escape Collective’s Joe Lindsey because he has such a superb grasp of the sport – for both men and women.

Today, our conversation covers a little bit of the Spring Classics – Paris-Nice, Milan San-Remo – both men’s and women’s editions – as well as looking ahead to Paris-Roubaix and on into the upcoming Big Tours.

Having failed at Milan-San Remo five times, Tadej won’t be satisfied until he wins that as well as any other Monument he has in his sights.

We muse about how Tadej will do at Paris Roubaix next week, being the first to attempt it AND the Tour de France as defending champion in the same season since Greg LeMond in 1991.

I always learn so much from Joe. As he reminds us, this coming weekend, the 268.9-kilometre for men and 148 km Tour of Flanders for women pushes off on Sunday, April 6th from Brugge, Belgium with a who’s who of illustrious riders.

You can watch the race via FloBikes, but unfortunately there won’t be any other coverage in the U.S.

Of course, we talk about how bike racing is – or maybe more accurately – isn’t – covered by the media, especially here in the States, and why we haven’t re-embraced track racing as the perfect American spectator sport.