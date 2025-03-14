WJCU Pays Tribute to Greg Priddy with Annual Irish Music Marathon

WJCU will pay tribute to longtime on-air personality Greg Priddy with this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Irish Music Marathon on Monday, March 17 from 6:00 AM-Midnight. Priddy, who passed away last month, was a longtime host of the Irish Music Marathon and also maintained WJCU’s Irish music library.

This year, the marathon will kick off with a tribute to Greg Priddy as we re-air the first two hours from his final Irish Music Marathon in their entirety from 6:00-8:00 AM. Then join Tom from The I, The IV, and The V, Michelle from Red’s Ramblin’ Road, Maeve from Ceol n’ Craic, and Aunt Jill as they bring you traditional Irish music starting at 8:00 AM. Then wrap up your night with Bill Peters from Metal on Metal as he brings you two hours of Irish hard rock and heavy metal from 10:00 PM to Midnight.

You can call in with your requests at 216-397-4438, email them to moc.l1742382558iamg@1742382558hsiri1742382558ucjw1742382558, or leave them on Facebook at facebook.com/WJCUirish.