Outspoken Cyclist – 3/13/2025

My guest today is Professor Alex Karner from the U. of Texas in Austin.

I learned about Alex and his work in an article by Magdalena de Valle written for Bloomberg News on February 26th. She stated: “Alex Karner got an email from the Transportation Research Board ordering him to stop work on his research project studying equitable access to goods and services.”

My ears perked up and I took a dive into the rabbit hole, contacting the Professor to find out more. Alex will be with me in a moment.

My second guest today is Maria Elena Price; she and her sister are co-owners of Experience Plus Bicycle Tours.

Many years ago, Maria Elena’s Dad, Rick Price the founder of Experience Plus, visited my store in downtown Cleveland along with several of tour company owners for a weekend Touring Open House.

Each tour director gave a short presentation about the company s/he represented and what I remember most about Experience Plus was the emphasis on the language and culture of the tours they offered.

When this new generation took up the reigns, that emphasis didn’t change, and today’s tours are as interesting, varied, and immersive as they were then.

Maria Elena and I delve into the background of the company and what it offers today.