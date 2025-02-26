Reviews from the Vault: Best of the Fall

The fall semester was my first semester officially being a music co-director here at WJCU, and wow was it chock-full of awesome albums that I had a lot of fun listening to and adding to our music library! I could gush and wax poetic about a good number of these, but since this isn’t my English class and I’m not here to write an essay, here are my brief thoughts on a few personal favorites. Check them out!

Blonde Redhead: Sit Down for Dinner— indie rock, dream pop, art rock

Replete with intricate soundscapes, featuring rich, lush textures, gorgeous melodies and harmonies, ethereal vocals, and heartfelt lyricism that contemplates themes such as grief, ephemerality, and mortality, Blonde Redhead’s latest offering feels like a nourishing, flavorful feast, yet another jewel to add to their impeccable discography.

Yeule: Softscars— glitch pop, alternative rock, shoegaze, indietronica

Gauzy, glitchy goodness. As usual, on their third studio album Yeule expertly juxtaposes beautiful and gruesome imagery, mixing glitter and grit and exploring the increasingly blurry border between the real and the virtual, over a sonic palette that is simultaneously futuristic and nostalgic.

DIIV: Frog in Boiling Water— indie rock, shoegaze

A fantastic soundtrack to apocalyptic anxiety about the impending threat of societal collapse, delivered through warm, honeyed tones in comforting yet haunting songs that manage to make facing these fears thoroughly enjoyable.

MILLY: Your Own Becoming— post-hardcore, shoegaze, indie rock, emo

Authentically and effectively capturing the delightful sounds of some of the 90s’ most underrated acts (think Failure, Hum, etc) filtered through their own unique vision, MILLY is an up-and-coming band to keep your eyes and ears on; their wistful, hard-hitting sophomore release is irrefutable proof to anyone who somehow wasn’t already convinced.

Horse Jumper of Love: Disaster Trick— slowcore, slacker rock, shoegaze, indie rock

A hypnotic narcotic of fuzzy, spacey jams that meditate on dreams, self-destruction, and languishing. Lie back, put on some headphones, loll and be lulled into a hazy daze as the sound waves swirl and swell over you, at once heavy and soft.

The spring semester is now in full swing and we have already seen some amazing music releases in 2025, with lots more to come. I have already added a handful of excellent music submissions to our station’s library, alongside a ton of old albums from my personal CD collection, which I have been growing lately. More reviews will be coming soon, so keep your eyes peeled! And don’t forget, if you’re a musician, feel free to send us your music for consideration at moc.l1740946575iamg@1740946575dm.uc1740946575jw1740946575!

DJ Arcadia’s 2024 Alphabetical Album Adds

Beabadoobee- This Is How Tomorrow Moves

Blonde Redhead- Sit Down for Dinner

Cathedral Ceilings- La La La…Whatever

Chastity- Chastity

CLOAKZ- Control Program

Conflict at Serenity Pools- Lemon Fiction (EP)

Cool Band- Cool Band

Cults- To the Ghosts

DIIV- Frog in Boiling Water

Enumclaw- Home in Another Life

Hayes Noble- As It Was, As We Were

Hello Mary- Emita Ox

Her Head’s On Fire- Strange Desires

Horse Jumper of Love- Disaster Trick

Idaho- Lapse

Jack White- No Name

Mediavolo- Away Within

MEMORIALS- Memorial Waterslides

MILLY- Your Own Becoming

Peel Dream Magazine- Rose Main Reading Room

Ride- Interplay

Sakkaris- Quiet Light (EP)

The Veldt- Illuminated 1989

Velocity Girl- UltraCopacetic

Villagerrr- Tear Your Heart Out

Webb Chapel- World Cup

Yeule- Softscars