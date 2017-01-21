The Outspoken Cyclist – 1/21/2017

Cycling Engineer Damon Rinard, is a speed freak… now I don’t mean that in the druggie sense; I mean he loves things that go fast.

His engineering background includes work in the aerospace field and of course a long history in the bicycle world. He is currently the lead engineer for the Cannondale division of Dorel’s Cycling Sports Group and has some very interesting things to say about the equipment we see on the road today.

Then, it’s over to the U.K. to speak with British cycling author Tim Moore.

He’s done some wild and whacky rides and not only has lived to tell about them, he’s written some great books too. His book Geronimo detailed his crazy recreation of the 1914 Giro D’Italia on a 1914 wooden bike.

Now, his new book, The Cyclist Who Went Out In The Cold, tells his story of riding the Iron Curtain trail from north to south on a German MIFA 900 series bike and… well, I’ll let him tell you more about it.

Eliciting both out loud laughter and some sobering insights into the post cold war world, The Cyclist Who Went Out In The Cold might just be your next best bicycle read!

