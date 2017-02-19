The Outspoken Cyclist – 2/18/2017

After a two-year stint with a bike share company that has changed the way he looks at the bicycle industry, Ben Serotta has a torch back in his hand as he explores the next chapter of his professional life.

In a lengthy interview that includes his thoughts on bike share, the artisan bike world, what building bikes means, and a discussion about fitting, Ben and Diane catch up for what we think is the first part of an on-going conversation.

Then, it’s off to San Diego to talk with Sam Ollinger. Sam started out as an accountant; although, bicycles were always in the picture. When she and her husband landed in San Diego, she started a blog about cycling in the area. That has morphed into Bike SAnd Diego, a powerful laser focused organization that “gets it donw” when it comes to changing the way government thinks about transportation.

